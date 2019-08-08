Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

If there’s anyone entitled to an opinion on Disney’s recent necromantic interest in the Home Alone franchise, it’s probably the person whose life was both defined, and also sort of destroyed, by its decades-long cultural dominance: Macaulay Culkin. (Or, as fans of stupid internet stunts know him, Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.) Unsurprisingly, given his feelings about spending the rest of his life basically doing whatever seems to amuse him at any given moment—hey there, Pizza Underground—Culkin had some thoughts about what a modern take on Kevin McCallister might look like.

Advertisement

First of all: What’cha doing with that N64 controller, Mac? (For the record, we very much enjoy the idea of Macaulay Culkin sitting down to a round of Perfect Dark.) Second, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Culkin has poked fun at the idea of revisting Kevin of late; he showed up in character late last year for a weird Google Assistant ad.

So far, Home Alone 3, 4, and The Holiday Heist stars Alex D. Linz, Mike Weinberg, Christian Martyn, and Jodelle Ferland have yet to weigh in on this all-important topic.