Macaulay Culkin has "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates in the new season of American Horror Story

Randall Colburn
It’s with a weary sigh that we greet every new season of Ryan Murphy’s undead American Horror Story, but, to Murphy’s credit, each outing brings with it at least one interesting wrinkle. Last year, that was its campy approach to the slashers of yesteryear, and this year it’s the casting of one-time child star Macaulay Culkin, who stars in the 10th season alongside old hands like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and Lily Rabe.

Also appearing this season is Kathy Bates, who, per a new interview with Murphy, will welcome the one-time child actor into the franchise the old-fashioned way.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy said in an interview with E! News. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.” Murphy added that he sees “both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

We still don’t know much from the season, though Murphy did share a teaser image showing a pair of hands reaching over the side of a cliff as a gloomy ocean unfolds behind them.

So, uh, maybe the fuck outside? Regardless, we hope Culkin’s sex scene is nothing like Adam Levine’s from the second season. It still haunts us.

