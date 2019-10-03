Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
M. Night Shyamalan's spooky baby show crawls out of the uncanny valley on November 28

William Hughes
Screenshot: Servant — “The Rocker” | Apple TV+

In comparison to Disney’s upcoming Disney+ line-up—which has the steady, inescapable sense of brands being leveraged like some sort of IP-powered steam roller—Apple’s Apple TV+ launch has occasionally had the sense of a whole bunch of extremely expensive spaghetti getting hurled haphazardly at a wall. Steve Carell? Sure, fuck it, toss it up there. Hailee Stanfield as Emily Dickinson? Why the hell not? M. Night Shyamalan has a TV show that appears to be about a terrifying CGI baby? Dump it down our throats, baby, it’s Apple TV+ time!

Now, at least, we’ve got a few more details about said spooky baby extravaganza—also known as Servant—including when it’ll arrive on our virtual TVs. Apple confirmed tonight that the series—which stars Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbel, plus Neil Tiger Free and reformed Ron, Rupert Grint—will debut on November 28, nearly a month after the service’s big Nov. 1 debut. Which, honestly, sounds like they’re really counting on Shyamalan and his eldritch toddler sidekick to be a big draw to keep people’s interest up (and their subscriptions on) once their Dickinson binges are through and the service’s 7-day trial period is up.

