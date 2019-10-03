Lyra sails toward the northern lights in latest His Dark Materials trailer

We’re roughly one month from the premiere of His Dark Materials, HBO’s spin on Phillip Pullman’s beloved fantasy series, and today brings with it a new trailer, presumably the last before the premiere. In it, Dafne Keen’s Lyra ventures to the Arctic, where she meets polar bears, adventures with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and grapples with the powers that be.

Though many are framing the series as the successor to HBO’s Game Of Thrones, that’s probably not the best way to look at it, what with the stories engaging in modes of magic and fantasy that have little to do with one another. Sure, both series feature the great English thespian James Cosmo in prominent roles, but don’t let that color your expectations. The good news is that, even should the rabble decry it as “not as good” as Game Of Thrones, it’s already been granted a second season to continue distinguishing itself.

His Dark Materials, which also stars James McAvoy, Clarke Peters, and Ruth Wilson, premieres on November 4.