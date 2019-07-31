What if I told you there’s a movie in which global treasure Lupita Nyong’o plays the ukulele, sings adorable songs, and murders the shit out of zombies? You’d probably say “sign me the fuck up, I don’t need to see a trailer.” But what if I told you there is also a trailer—which you can clearly see, as it is embedded above? “Oh, okay, I will watch this movie trailer.” And you should! Because there are several appealing things about Little Monsters, including the aforementioned Lupita Nyong’o bits, but also: It’s the new film from Abe Forsythe, the Australian director of Down Under, and it may be the first movie that appropriately utilizes Josh Gad, casting him as a children’s entertainer who is also a narcissistic and insufferable little jerk wad. Fun!

Well, mostly. Lupita Nyong’o is the clear MVP of the otherwise just-okay film, as we discovered when Little Monsters played the 2018 festival circuit. Still, it’s worth checking out when the film presumably arrives in the U.S. later this year (it’s currently slated to hit theaters in the U.K. on November 15). Here’s the official synopsis:

LITTLE MONSTERS follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad).