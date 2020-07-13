Lucifer Screenshot : The A.V. Club

The last time we heard from Lucifer’s Lucifer, a.k.a. the great lord Satan, the Lord Of The Flies, the Father Of Lies, Mr. Horny Head, the Big Red Meanie, etcetera etcetera, he was tragically giving up his nice police procedural life on Earth so he could return to sit on his throne in Hell—actually, the last time we heard from Lucifer he was helping John Constantine save Oliver Queen’s soul from purgatory so he could defend the universe during the Crisis On Infinite Earths, but we probably shouldn’t expect the Lucifer show to suddenly acknowledge the Arrowverse. The show is coming back to Netflix for two more seasons following its surprise revival at the streaming service, and now Netflix has released a trailer for the first half of the show’s fifth season that features… Lucifer’s rather abrupt and anticlimactic return from Hell. Sorry, if you thought Lucifer was going to dramatically change its basic formula by sending the Devil back to Hell, you should know that the Big Red Meanie has a bit of a reputation for lying.

Advertisement

(Actually, there’s more to Lucifer’s surprising return than him simply getting bored of fire and brimstone, but the trailer itself spoils what’s really going on by the end.) Lucifer returns to Netflix for part one of season five on August 21.