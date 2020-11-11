Photo : Lucasfilm

The unthinkable has happened: People are mad at Baby Yoda. Given the average social media life cycle of beloved figures, perhaps we should only be surprised that it took this long for the knives to come out for Baby Yoda. Per Entertainment Weekly, last week’s episode of The Mandalorian elicited some pretty angry reactions from viewers who were UPSET about a particular scene in “The Passenger.” The title refers to a new character named Frog Lady (Misty Rosas), who enlists Pedro Pascal’s Mando to safely transport her and a large container of her eggs, which need to be fertilized by her husband (Frog Lord, we presume) before the equinox. Oh, and Frog Lady’s in a bit of a crunch because this is the last time she can make egg babies and her species is facing extinction, so their entire future might hinge on these eggs.



What happened next shouldn’t surprise anyone who saw the first season of The Mandalorian (or even just anyone who’s seen merch for this show), in which Baby Yoda ate a small alien frog creature. Clearly our tiny dude loves a good amphibian snack, and also he’s a child, which means he’s going to get into some shit that involves frequent attempts to eat anything within reach. While Mando and Frog Lady were distracted with grown-up talk, did Baby Yoda happen to sneak some eggs out of that container and eat them? He sure did. Despite the fact that Frog Lady explicitly said that these particular eggs were unfertilized (meaning: not actual frog babies yet), some fans still reacted as if our precious Baby Yoda had committed mass murder.

Lucasfilm creative executive Phil Szostak attempted to defend the lil guy, reminding viewers that chicken eggs are unfertilized and lots of people eat those without guilt, so what’s the difference? Also have you even heard of JOKES?!

It truly would not be a regular day if people weren’t mad online at Star Wars for some reason or another.