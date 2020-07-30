Luca Guadagnino Photo : Julien Hekimian for MUBI ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino is set to direct a narrative movie based on Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing the script. The documentary was based on Scotty Bowers’ memoir Full Service, which detailed his time serving as a “hustler and date-arranger” (as Deadline puts it) for gay celebrities from the ‘40s to the ‘80s. His operation was initially based out of a gas station that he ran, hence the title of his memoir, with him essentially just providing a safe and confidential place to facilitate famous people hooking up with whoever they wanted to hook up with. Bowers ended his operation in the ‘80s due to the start of the AIDS crisis.

This story was a clear influence on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix’s show Hollywood, which had Dylan McDermott playing a Scotty Bowers-like character, but Deadline guesses that the studio (Searchlight Pictures) is moving forward with this anyway because of the involvement of big names like Guadagnino, Rogen, and Goldberg. They’re all pretty famous.

Speaking of Guadagnino, this is yet another big project that he’s been attached to in the last year or so: He’s not only attached to make Lord Of The Flies and the Coen brothers’ Scarface remake, but also a sequel to Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer both on board to return.