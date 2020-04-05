Photo : Call Me By Your Name ( Sony Pictures Classics )

It’s been quite a while since we heard anything about director Luca Guadagnino’s plans to make a sequel to his 2017 adaptation of Call Me By Your Name, but… well, there’s not much else going on in Hollywood, so let’s check in. Speaking with Italy’s La Repubblica (via Variety), Guadagnino recently offered an update on his sequel, saying that he had just made a trip to the U.S. to meet with a screenwriter when the coronavirus started to hit, and though the meeting apparently went well enough that Guadagnino refuses to say the writer’s name (it’s someone he loves, that’s all we know), it all had to be put on hold while this whole pandemic thing plays out.

One thing he would say, though, is that “everyone will be in the movie.” That came after he specifically highlighted the work of Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and “the other actors,” so it seems like everybody who was in Call Me By Your Name will be coming back in some capacity. Last March, Hammer said that he’d “be an asshole” if he refused to do a sequel, but he suggested at the time that it would actually be pretty unlikely. Now, assuming Guadagnino isn’t overselling this screenwriter meeting, it seems like it really will get made at some point.



At this point, it’s still unclear if the movie sequel would follow the plot of Find Me, author André Aciman’s 2019 sequel to his original book. That one takes place a decade after the original, with Elio’s father (Stuhlbarg’s character in the movie) having a sexy adventure of his own with a younger woman before Elio and Oliver eventually reunite. Samantha Nelson wasn’t a particularly big fan in her A.V. Club review, offering the damning slam that an adaptation of it would “feel like a late-career Woody Allen flick.”