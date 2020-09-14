Photo : Elizabeth Morris (HBO

Following his turns in The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and HBO’s sci-fi horror series Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors has rightfully become kind of a big deal, and it looks like the acclaimed actor just landed another big deal part. Deadline reports that Majors has signed on to play a lead role in Ant-Man 3 opposite returning stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the casting, but according to Deadline’s source, Majors isn’t playing just any lead role—he’s signed on to play a super-villain: Kang the Conqueror. Per that report, there may be more than one main villain in the upcoming sequel, which has also set series director Peyton Reed to return. Marvel has a habit of tweaking characters for the big screen, but in the Marvel Comics, Kang is a time-traveling villain who has clashed with numerous Avengers, including Spider-Man.



With productions slow to restart and some still on hold in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unclear exactly when Ant-Man 3 will begin filming. Shortly after resuming production in London at the beginning of September, fellow superhero blockbuster The Batman halted filming once again when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Vanity Fair later reported that the crew member in question was Robert Pattinson.