We didn’t exactly expect Netflix’s reality dating show Love Is Blind to become the viral phenomenon that it was, though we probably should have guessed: A ny show that can find and actually gather multiple reckless souls who are willing to get engaged sight unseen is going to attract some attention. It certainly managed to earn the interest of budding streamer HBO Max which, per Deadline, has struck a first look-deal with Love Is Blind showrunner Sam Dean.

Dean and HBO Max have a prior working relationship, which resulted in a recently wrapped unscripted series called 12 Dates Of Christmas (not to be confused with ABC Family’s 2011 made-for-TV film starring Amy Smart and Mark-Paul Gosselaar ), which will begin streaming later this year. The experienced executive producer has also made a pretty notable impression on the reality dating landscape having also worked on Married At First Sight. And if LIB has taught us anything, it’s that when you know, you just know.



“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said HBO Max’s excecutive VP of original non-fiction and kids programming, Jennifer O’Connell, in a statment . “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, 12 Dates of Christmas, it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max.”

Dean’s credits also include ABC’s The Taste and Britain’s Got Talent.

