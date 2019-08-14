Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is the Natalie Portman to Emilia Clarke’s Zach Braff in Last Christmas, a soul-warming new holi-comedy that doubles as the permission you needed to put up your Christmas tree. Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helmed the romance, which comes from a script by actress Emma Thompson and playwright Byrony Kimmings.

Clarke, in her first major role post-Game Of Thrones, plays a humbuggy grinch who slacks off as an “elf” in a year-round Christmas shop. One day, she collides with Golding’s Tom, who exudes yuletide majesty and rom-com magic as he works to break down her walls and turn her life around. Thompson herself co-stars alongside Michelle Yeoh, another Crazy Rich Asians alum.

Slap on a Santa hat, sip some cocoa, and watch the full trailer above ahead of its November 8 release.