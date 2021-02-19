Los Angeles Sheriff's Department investigates Marilyn Manson over abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Per Deadline, disgraced musician Marilyn Manson—whose real name is Brian Warner—is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department over the recent allegations of domestic abuse made by multiple women.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” a spokesperson confirmed for Deadline in a statement on Friday. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

Manson faced a swift reckoning after ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood posted her testimony on Instagram, which centered on the “horrific abuse” she says she endured while they were together. After the news broke, multiple women came forward with their own stories of physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of the performer. Soon after, Manson was dropped by both CAA and the record label handling his promotion, Loma Vista. His future guest appearances on Creepshow and American Gods were also nixed. Manson has categorically denied all the allegations, claiming that the claims were “horrible distortions of reality” and that all of the boundaries within the various relationships were “entirely consensual with like-minded partners.” Manson has not commented on the recent investigation.