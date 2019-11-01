Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to latest bribery charges

Per Variety, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, entered not guilty pleas today in response to the three-count indictment that was filed on October 22. The latest charges allege that the Full House actress and designer husband paid $500,000 to secure college admission for their two daughters via misleading athletic credentials. The couple waived their right to appear in court.

The most recent indictment only applied to those parents involved in the admissions scandal who, like Loughlin, plead not guilty to the original charges. Should they be convicted during sentencing, both Loughlin and Giannulli could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Fellow actress and cohort Felicity Huffman has already served her short-term federal prison sentence, which was reduced from 14 to 11 days, after pleading guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud to the tune of $15,000. Loughlin’s status conference with the court is already scheduled for January 17.