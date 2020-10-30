Lori Loughlin began her 2-month prison sentence today

Photo : Paul Marotta

Over 19 months after news of the college admissions scandal initially broke, Lori Loughlin has surrendered to begin what is supposed to be a two-month prison sentence for her involvement, per Variety. A Federal Bureau O f Prisons representative confirmed that the actress arrived to the Dublin, California prison on Friday morni ng.

The sentence is part of a plea deal that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, made with the court back in May. After finally pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, Loughlin agreed to the brief prison time, a $150,000 fine, and to complete 100 hours of the community service along with two years of probation. Giannulli, who apparently had a much more active role in the scam after admitting to paying $500,000 to have their two daughters accepted to the University of Southern California. , was ordered to serve five months . They were both sentenced in August.

Loughlin will be spending her months in the same institution where fellow indicted celebrity Felicity Huffman served her 11-day sentence last year. The two women were the highest profile names attached to the scandal.