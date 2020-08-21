Image : John Tlumacki ( Getty Images )

After initially denying guilt in the college admissions scandal that rocked the news in March of 2019—and then subsequently taking a plea deal in May of this year—Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have finally received their sentences. Per EW, Giannulli was ordered to spend five months in federal prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. He must also pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service. Upon receiving his sentence, Giannulli stated: “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct. I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward.” Giannulli will begin fulfilling his sentence on November 9.

As for Loughlin, The Wrap reports that the Full House actress was only sentenced to two months in prison for her one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The judge also ordered her to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of the community service along with two years of probation.

Per court documents, the couple paid Rick Singer, the apparent mastermind of the deeply webbed operation, and Key Worldwide Foundation $500,000 to pass off their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as crew recruits for USC, despite having never participated in the sport. The family worked together to make Olivia Jade look as if she was training for the team, which included pictures of her “working out” and an alleged false testimony from a high school counselor. Unlike her parents, Olivia Jade was not charged.

There’s no telling whether or not Giannulli or Loughlin will actually serve their full sentences. Fellow scandal headliner Felicity Huffman, who was the first parent involved in “Operation Varsity Blues” to be sentenced, only served 11 days of her two-week sentence last October.