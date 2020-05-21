Photo : John Tlumacki ( Getty Images )

After months of fighting, denying, and accumulating charges related to the massive college admissions scandal that made news over a year ago , actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to a plea deal that will result in prison time. P er ABC News, documents were filed in Boston’s federal court on Thursday morning.

The court papers outline a deal between the famous couple and the prosecutors: Loughlin and Mossimo have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and in return, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery, which were added after the case was initially filed. The charge that Loughlin and Mossimo have willingly incurred carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. However, the deal currently under review will have Loughlin serving only two months behind bars. (Mossimo agreed to five months.) A judge still has to approve the arrangement.

“ Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said United States Attorney Andrew Lelling. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

Both Loughlin and Mossimo initially plead not guilty to all initial and additional charges while Felicity Huffman, the other major Hollywood personality attached to the far-reaching scandal, immediately plead guilty along with over 20 other convicted parents. Huffman served only 11 days in prison after being released from her 14-day sentence early.