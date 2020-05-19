Lorde teases new music (finally)

Photo : Steven Ferdman ( Getty Images )

It’s been years since we last heard from Lorde, at least in terms of her, like, doin’ stuff, but it sounds like that’s about to change—or it would have been about to change, if not for there being some kind of “coronavirus” going around that’s preventing her from meeting up with noted hit-maker Jack Antonoff. As reported by Billboard, Lorde sent out an email newsletter to fans this week, offering a breezy, casual update on what she’s been up to. Case in point, she opens the message like this: “Do you wear your hair long or short now? Did you take your piercings out? You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again.” Fun! It’s like we’re all friends with Lorde. (Our hair is long and terrible, thanks for asking . We can’t leave the house to get it cut and we don’t know how to do it ourselves. Send help, Lorde!)

Advertisement

After that, things get a little more serious. Lorde says her dog died last summer, which hit her so hard that she had difficulty making music, but in December she started going back into the studio “just for something to do” and was surprised that some “good things came out.” She then started working on new music more seriously, flying out to Los Angeles from time to time to work with Antonoff, but just as “a thing started to take shape,” the pandemic happened and complicated their work. She says they’re communicating online instead, but “it’ll take a while longer” because of that.

She then goes on to say some flowery stuff about making music and how patience can be a “kind of delicious activity” and how “our wave will crest super fucking high” once this new music finally comes out. It’s a bit much, but we haven’t heard from Lorde in a while so it’s fine. You can see the email (courtesy of a fan page) below.

