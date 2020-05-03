Image : Happy Endings

On the heels of the Parks And Recreation reunion comes some more ah-mah-zing news: The cast of Happy Endings will also be getting back together (virtually, of course) to record new material to raise money for charity. Casey Wilson, the erstwhile Penny Hartz , shared the news on Variety’s After-Show podcast o n Friday.

Wilson was on the show to dish on The Real Housewives Of New York, but talk inevitably turned to the possible return of the cult classic sitcom, which ran from 2011 to 2013 on ABC. The actor, who’s married to the show’s creator David Caspe, said she and Eliza Coupe (who was apparently using the audio-only option for this video call) plan to read new material to help raise money during the pandemic. “ The writers are tapping away,” Wilson says, but she doesn’t mention when we can hope to see the live reading, or whether the entire cast—including Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, and Damon Wayans Jr.—will be a part of this reunion. The casts of The Office, Friday Night Lights, That Thing You Do, hell, even Melrose Place have all staged video readings of episodes and other ersatz reunions, but it sounds like the Happy Endings special will follow Parks And Recreation’s lead in producing a new episode.