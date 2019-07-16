Photo: Netflix

If you’re like a lot of people who watched the Stranger Things 3 finale, you may have the theme song from 1984's The NeverEnding Story stuck in your head. The catchy hit plays a pivotal role in the series’ endgame, and it’s led to a bit of a resurgence for the soundtrack standout by Limahl, lead singer of one-hit wonder ’80s band Kajagoogoo.

Turns out a Stranger Things cast member is definitely a fan of the song, though: Seventeen reports that Millie Bobby Brown (a.k.a. Eleven) has created a NeverEnding Story Dance Challenge on Instagram, adding some interpretive moves to the earworm track.

Up for the challenge: The NeverEnding Story’s Childlike Empress herself, Tami Stronach, who posted her own NeverEnding Story dance with her kids in tow on Instagram.

Stronach tells EW, “Millie Bobby Brown made this dance challenge, so my daughter and I did it. I tried to do my own and then she wanted to do one but it was all too complicated. So we just put on the music from that scene while we were at a friend’s house, and my daughter and I did a funny dance number.”

EW reports that Stronach and Brown had met a few years ago at the Rhode Island Comic Con, and “this meet-up had fans hoping the Childlike Empress would make a cameo on the popular streaming series.” Maybe in season four? Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something to watch now that you’ve finished your Stranger Things binge, may we suggest the fantasy film The NeverEnding Story? Hey, you’re already familiar with the theme song.