Photo : Justice League ( Warner Bros. )

Due to licensing agreements, various movies and TV shows exit streaming services every month and migrate to other platforms. But it would be pretty damn weird if, say, a Netflix Original series like Orange Is The New Black suddenly left and re-appeared on Amazon for a few months. Things appear to be a little more complicated and vague over on HBO Max, where popular DC titles like Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Tim Burton’s Batman films are set to leave the platform on July 1. For many viewers, DC is one of the more attractive WarnerMedia brands included in HBO Max’s sizable library, but it seems that subscribers will not have access to the full DC catalogue at any given time. Comicbook.com noticed that this month’s “Last Chance” collection—which features titles leaving HBO platforms at the end of the month—includes numerous DC movies. Justice League, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, The Losers, and The LEGO Batman Movie are all set to leave HBO on July 1.



When reached for comment by the Observer, an HBO Max representative explained that the platform has a plan to “rotate” DC titles. “ We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August,” said the rep. “ And I have just confirmed that the batch that is on right now will be returning.” It’s unclear if the above titles will migrate over to the DC Universe platform (where they are not currently available to stream) or if they’ll be licensed out to another network or platform. Apologies to the DC fanboys who were recently led to believe they were running this shit.