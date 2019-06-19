Photo: I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)

Doff a Stanzo brand fedora in the direction of Tim Robinson because Netflix just renewed his incredible sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave for a second season. Now they just need a couple more dollars to get this thing really popping off. Maybe fly Jeff Chris down from Indiana?

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of I Think You Should Leave,” Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin said in a statement. “We are so thankful we get to do it again!”

We are, too, if only because it gives us a chance to revisit our ranking of every sketch, an admittedly absurd proposition considering they’re all very, very good.

The second season launches globally sometime in 2020, giving the gang plenty of time to figure out what Chunky’s deal is.