We’re only a few weeks from the second season debut of Dark, the German Netflix series that’s enraptured the streaming sect with its Lynchian fuckery. A new teaser for the season dropped this morning and, as was the case with its first trailer, we’re not going to pretend we know what the hell is happening.

Obviously, there’s Louis Hofmann’s Jonas, who’s still lost in time, and Noah, the freaky priest who might be the key to this whole thing. As for that giant ball? That grave? That dude burying an axe in some guy’s torso It’s Friday, man, you tell us. Or we can just wait for co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Fries to do it. The former directs these new episodes, while the latter serves as a co-writer.

Dark returns on June 21.