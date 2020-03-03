Photo : MGMT (Chiaki Nozu/Getty Images); Earth, Wind & Fire (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

MGMT’s extremely mid-aughts hit single, “Kids,” turns—sigh, really?—15 this year. Up until this week, it’s a song that, while comprised of laboratory-engineered levels of catchiness, appeared to have finally receded into our pop cultural memory, only to occasionally resurface in throwback Apple ads and Netflix teen dramas. But, a s YouTuber and apparent sadistic madman William Maranci demonstrates, combining the song’s sugary synthpop with Earth, Wind & Fire’s disco classic, “September,” all but ensures neither hook will truly ever leave our heads.



It’s...phew, it’s a lot, folks. And , as you might expect, catchy as all hell . And t his isn’t the first time Maranci stitched together a Frankenstein’s monster of music . See his mashup of System Of A Down and Fergie below.

