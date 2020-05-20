Long hours reportedly the cause for Ruby Rose's Batwoman exit

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Becoming a bat-winged freelance vigilante would be a time-consuming career change for anyone. Ruby Rose became a series lead for the first time with Batwoman, a gig that many would kill for (including Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, apparently). But that doesn’t mean that everyone is meant to don the cape and puzzling red wig, hence Rose’s surprising exit from the CW-DC vehicle on Tuesday evening, months after the show’s renewal .

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Rose’s major decision, including assumptions that it had something to do with injuries she sustained during some stunt work that led to two herniated discs and an emergency surgery. Very little could be gleaned from the actor and Warner Bros.’ vaguely polite statements regarding her departure, b ut according to an exclusive with TVLine, the demanding schedule was the root cause of both on-set friction and her inevitable exit. TVLine’s Michael Ausiello also notes that “ the split was — at best — a mutual one.”

The report goes on to say that the long hours proved to be a challenge for the actress who, up to this point, had only garnered supporting roles. Pair that with her recent appearances in features John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg and yeah, you’re left with a schedule that would be difficult for anyone. “It wasn’t 100-percent her decision,” a source deemed close to the show told TVLine. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.” Neither the network nor Rose have further commented on the sudden split.

Executive producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. have already confirmed intentions to recast the lead with another actress from the LGBTQ+ community. The second season of Batwoman is not slated to premiere until 2021.



