Andre 3000 at Lollapalooza in the Before Times Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Being outside generally sucks, whether you’re in the fabulous city of Chicago (a.k.a. Chi-Town, in honor of its famous chai lattes) or some other crummy place without a big chrome bean. We should all be grateful, then, that one of the few good excuses to go outside during the summer has been moved indoors for 2020, with the organizers behind Lollapalooza deciding to replace this year’s very sweaty music festival with an online approximation that should hopefully be less sweaty. (Lollapalooza is actually going online because of the coronavirus and not because it’s too hot outside, but let’s just pretend that things aren’t that bad for once.)

As reported by Consequence Of Sound, Lollapalooza will be putting together a four-night series of livestream music events on YouTube for free this weekend (July 30-August 2), with 150 performances and appearances. The catch, if you want to call it that, is that not all of the performances and appearances will be new, so don’t get too excited when you see that the list of performers includes, say, Paul McCartney and OutKast. They’ll only be there via archival footage. The sam goes for The Cure, Metallica, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire, Lorde, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tyler The Creator, Run The Jewels, ASAP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Tenacious D, Cypress Hill, Jane’s Addiction, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Portugal. The Man, and LL Cool J.

But there will be some new stuff, including performances from Vic Mensa, HER, Kali Uchis, Jamila Woods, and Tanks And The Bangas. Also, Perry Farrell is putting together a Porno For Pyros reunion, a tribute to David Bowie with pianist Mike Garson, an appearance from the Kind Heaven Orchestra with Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters, and “conversations” of some kind with Lars Ulrich, Chuck D, and more. Also, this being an election year, Lollapalooza will be partnering with Michelle Obama and the When We All Vote organization to promote voter registration—and COS even says she’s “expected to make an appearance at some point.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also going to make an appearance, but… that one will probably be less fun.

You can see the announcement post below, with a full schedule coming out tomorrow.