Lizzo teaches David Letterman to rap, play the flute in his Netflix talk show's new trailer

We’re a few weeks away from the premiere of the new season of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, his consistently engaging and often surprising Netflix talk show. Previous episodes found the likes of Barack Obama, Kanye West, Tina Fey, and Ellen DeGeneres cracking jokes about the late-night legends formidable beard , and this season will find Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle doing the same . Today, Netflix shared a trailer for this new batch of episodes.



Highlights include a trip to Robert Downey Jr’s farm, a passionate discussion about George Floyd and racial injustice with Chappelle, and a crying Kardashian . Letterman also heads into the studio with Lizzo, who dubs him “Dave-Z” while teaching him the flute and queuing him up to record what we can only imagine will be the world’s worst rap.

Watch the trailer below:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’s new season will see all of its episodes hit Netflix on October 21.