Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool headline Bonnaroo's 2020 festival lineup

Photo : Don Arnold ( Getty Images )

Not to be outdone by Coachella’s recent announcement, Bonnaroo has revealed the lineup for its own 2020 festival, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tool, and the Grand Ole Opry (with special guests, of course) as headliners. The annual music festival in Manchester, Tennessee will take place over four days, beginning on Thursday, June 11 and ending Sunday, June 14th. Lizzo’s headliner status is notable for a couple of reasons: During the first weekend of last year’s ACL Fest in Austin, the singer attracted a crowd far too big for the smaller stage she’d been assigned; the fest moved Lizzo to a headliner stage for the second weekend. Lizzo is also now the first woman to headline Bonnaroo in the fest’s 18-year history.



Other notable acts headlining Bonnaroo this year include Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Vampire Weekend. That’s just a fraction of 2020's lineup, of course, which also features Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, Bonnaroo vet Les Claypool (performing with both Primus and Oysterhead), Dashboard Confessional, Tenacious D, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Da Baby (fresh off his apple juice incident), and Young Thug. Tickets, including VIP and Platinum levels, will go on sale this Thursday on the official Bonnaroo website.