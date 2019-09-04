Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Lizzo is undoubtedly having a banner year. Between her performances at Coachella, a widely celebrated debut, a stand-out collaboration with Missy Elliott, an upcoming film, and becoming a must-book performer in the music awards circuit, the only thing missing was a certified No. 1 single. Now, almost two years after definitively declaring herself to be That Bitch, the rapping songstress has landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “Truth Hurts.” The publication made the announcement Tuesday morning, just shy of the two year anniversary of the song’s September 19, 2017 release.

“Truth Hurts” marks the first time a female solo artist has achieved a No. 1 hit since Cardi B.’s 2017 staple “Bodak Yellow” and, according to CBS This Morning, makes Lizzo the first Black woman to achieve the honor in 2019.

