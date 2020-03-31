Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

While many cities across the country have issued “shelter-in-place” orders in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, there are still a lot of people who have no choice but to leave their homes every day—these are the workers making sure our essential functions like grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, and police and fire departments keep running. It also puts them on the frontlines of this pandemic, proving their service to be more than essential: it’s invaluable. For those working in emergency rooms and hospitals, the risk is quite high, especially with a shortage of crucial supplies like face masks. In this extremely stressful time, Lizzo stepped up to show her gratitude to ER staff at hospitals in Detroit and Minneapolis. The Detroit-born singer had lunch sent over to the city’s Henry Ford Hospital, along with a sweet video thanking them for their service:



Lizzo also sent lunch over to M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, another city she’s called home. The hospital’s official Twitter account posted a photo of its ER staff showing off their lunch from Lizzo:

And if you’re wondering how you might be able to help hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, they shared a link to a list of ways you can donate—be it financially or through crucial supplies like masks, gloves, and other protective items. Most hospitals likely have similar lists, so if you’re interested in donating, check your local hospital’s official website or social media to see what they can need and what you can do to help.