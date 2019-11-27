Lizzo carried a “bag big enough for my fucks to give” to the AMAs

Perhaps you saw a photograph of Lizzo on the red carpet for the American Music Awards? She looked good. If you missed it, or maybe just watched Taylor Swift play the hits on YouTube , here’s the look.

Photo : Steve Granitz / Contributor ( Getty Images )

It’s good, right? Pretty color, lots of fun ruffles, ’60s hair, great nails, nice pedicure, not dehydrated, moisturized daily, feeling good as hell, et cetera. So there it is: a n ensemble. Lizzo wears custom Valentino, end of story. Right?

No, not right! Not at all! Our thanks to sartorial/editorial marvels Tom And Lorenzo, who directed our attention not to the fabulous ruffles, but to the tiny little thing that she’s holding. It’s small. It’s white. It looks important, or at minimum, as though Lizzo would like us to stop sipping our soju and Malibu long enough to wonder what it is she’s got in her hands.

If you clicked thr ough to Tom And Lorenzo—or, you know, read the headline up above—you already know what that little white something is. But what the hell, it’s a holiday, let’s look closer. Computer, enhance:

Photo : Steve Granitz / Contributor ( Getty Images )

It’s a tiny little purse. That is fucking hilarious.

On Instagram, Lizzo wrote that it’s sized to be “big enough for my fucks to give.”

The American Music Awards aren’t exactly must-see-TV ’round these parts, but we are very into that fucks-sized bag. If you, reader, are headed home for the holiday and anticipating some family drama, we strongly encourage you to head to a Target, buy a purse intended for a Barbie or Bratz doll or something, and tell that really problematic aunt that you keep all your fucks in there. Have a great Thanksgiving!