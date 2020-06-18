Photo : Xavi Torrent ( Getty Images )

Yesterday, Twitter released an audio recording/posting function that presents an exciting new way for the internet to make jokes, share thoughts, or, more likely, just act like total assholes to one another. Thankfully, Liz Phair has decided to take advantage of the first of these possibilities by sharing a song about the audio recorder that was created by using that same recorder.



Phair’s ditty is a two minute ode to the time-wasting potential of being able to not just type about and post images of whatever comes to mind, but record it, too. “Oh, yeah. Twitter has a new sound feature,” she sings while playing acoustic guitar. “And I like it very much.” The Aimee Mann-approved tune continues with Phair promising “Twitter didn’t pay me to say this” and that she’d be “[doing] this anyway, all through the day, when I’m supposed to be working and I don’t really want to.”



Of course, not everybody will see the recording feature as a way to share pleasant little songs. It’s already being used as an answering machine service ...



... and to troll people with other kinds of audio.



As with all social media, the feature contains limitless potential to help connect people from across the world, allowing us to communicate more easily in a way that softens divides and encourages a greater degree of empathy and international, intercultural understanding. That said, we look forward to hearing how many different varieties of fart recordings our Twitter feeds will be graced with in the near future.



[via Pitchfork and Mashable]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com