Not to be outdone by Chris Evans, Live Nation has announced a handful of new initiatives to encourage access to voting in the upcoming election—which, if you haven’t heard, is super fucking consequential and will determine whether America has a future (like, any future at all). It’s kind of a biggie. Following in the footsteps of the NBA, which recently decided to convert its arenas into polling places, Live Nation will similarly turn over 100 concert venues into polling locations in an effort to give more people access to vote in the 2020 election. With the pandemic ongoing, the country is in need of polling locations that allow for social distancing while accommodating large amounts of voters—especially as President Trump continues to attack mail-in voting.



So far, Live Nation has confirmed a handful of music venues to serve as polling locations in the coming election, including the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Emo’s in Austin. The company is currently in the process of vetting over 100 other venues to determine their viability as additional polling locations. Poll workers are also in short supply this year, so Live Nation is encouraging employees to participate in the election by offering paid time off for people to vote and volunteer as poll workers. “Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.” Additional confirmed venues include the Wiltern in Los Angeles and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta; The Fillmore in Philadelphia is said to be in the “final stages of the vetting process.”

Your move, Chris Evans.