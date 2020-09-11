Hopefully we’re not greeted with this. Photo : Will Heath (NBC

Saturday Night Live is heading back to 30 Rockefeller Center. Per The New York Post, NBC confirmed on Friday that the players will return to the studio after producing a number of remote episodes. Surely we’ll miss the days of Kate McKinnon dusting off her best Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression (sans wig and makeup) from her living room. However, it might be nice to witness some shred of pre-pandemic normalcy via a safe in-studio production, which viewers can look forward to when SNL returns for season 46 on October 3.

SNL, like every other production, shut standard operations down at the start of the nationwide lockdown back in March. Though the cast and crew have received the all-clear to return to stage 8H, there’s still no word as to whether or not they’ll be joined by a studio audience. reasonably distanced or not. The rest of the details remain fuzzy, as well. So while we have no clue who will be hosting, which musical guest will warm up the potential crowd, or just when we can expect to see Maya Rudolph stop by for her first of presumably many appearances as VP hopeful Kamala Harris, we can at least look towards a marginally more familiar night of sketch comedy that’ll hopefully spare us Alec Baldwin’s 1000th turn as Trump.