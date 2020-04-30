Photo : David Crotty/Patrick McMullan ( Getty Images ) , Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

While live-action film- making has pretty much shut down in recent months, animation—secluded, as it is, in a series of ink-flecked Fortresses Of Solitude—continues to be a viable option for getting a story out. Hence news today from Entertainment Weekly, reporting that Warner Bros. is moving forward on a new on-demand animated Superman movie, with Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto in the starring roles.

Advertisement

Titled Superman: Man Of Tomorrow, the film will see Criss—fresh off Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood—playing a young version of Supes still figuring this whole superhero thing out. Interning at The Daily Planet, stopping criminals like Parasite and Lobo, and—at least in our imaginations—reading Larry Niven’s “Man Of Steel, Woman Of Kleenex” with dawning horror and dismay, this is apparently a decidedly fledgling version of everyone’s favorite big blue Boy Scout.

Meanwhile, Quinto will be dipping back into his TV roots, playing a supervillain in the form of classic Supes baddie Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario also stars, as Lois Lane, while characters like Martian Manhunter and Ma and Pa Kent are also set to appear. The film is being directed by Chris Palmer, from Young Justice and Legend Of Korra, and is due out this summer.