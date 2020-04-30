Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Live-action is dead, so Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto are starring in an animated Superman movie

William Hughes
Filed to:Film
FilmSupermanSuperman: Man Of TomorrowDarren CrissZachary Quinto
Save
Illustration for article titled Live-action is dead, so Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto are starring in an animated iSuperman /imovie
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images), Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

While live-action film-making has pretty much shut down in recent months, animation—secluded, as it is, in a series of ink-flecked Fortresses Of Solitude—continues to be a viable option for getting a story out. Hence news today from Entertainment Weekly, reporting that Warner Bros. is moving forward on a new on-demand animated Superman movie, with Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto in the starring roles.

Advertisement

Titled Superman: Man Of Tomorrow, the film will see Criss—fresh off Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood—playing a young version of Supes still figuring this whole superhero thing out. Interning at The Daily Planet, stopping criminals like Parasite and Lobo, and—at least in our imaginations—reading Larry Niven’s “Man Of Steel, Woman Of Kleenex” with dawning horror and dismay, this is apparently a decidedly fledgling version of everyone’s favorite big blue Boy Scout.

Meanwhile, Quinto will be dipping back into his TV roots, playing a supervillain in the form of classic Supes baddie Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario also stars, as Lois Lane, while characters like Martian Manhunter and Ma and Pa Kent are also set to appear. The film is being directed by Chris Palmer, from Young Justice and Legend Of Korra, and is due out this summer.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Bless this AI meme generator for giving us the incomprehensible trash memes we deserve

Yes, there really is a new episode of Parks And Recreation tonight

For a 2-hour orgy of S&M and severed limbs, Liberté is pretty tedious

Tickled director David Farrier nearly made a sequel about tickling fetishes in the U.S. military