Listen to the second volume of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' excellent Watchmen score

Here’s something for which we can all give thanks: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ second volume of music from HBO’s Watchmen. Play it while cutting the turkey, the show’s compelling ideas regarding race, masks, and injustice filling air that would otherwise be choked by terse discussion of impeachment and that weird Rocky tweet.

Advertisement

“I think that putting out an hour and a half of music today is like throwing it out the window—it’s asking too much of a kind of short attention span audience that we’ve all become,” Reznor recently told Billboard. “So breaking it up into chunks felt like something we wanted to do. It’s just something that feels very Watchmen to us. It’s fun, and a cool way to get music out and be part of the story.”

Like the first installment, the cuts oscillate between Reznor’s familiar brand of punishing electro-rock and more muted fare, from sprightly piano-led ditties to ‘40s-style jazz. Per a press release, physical copies will come in packaging that “explores the culture of Watchmen America and provides revealing insights into the saga’s mythology and mysteries.”

Stream it below as you revisit our recaps.