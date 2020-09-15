Listen to Billie Eilish geek out over The Office with Steve Carell

Photo : Propagate Content

It’s well-established at this point that the pop wunderkind William Eyelash Billie Eilish is a massive fan of The Office. Having proven her deep well of trivia to Rainn Wilson last year, the singer was welcomed as a special guest on the An Oral History of The Office podcast, where she spoke with both Steve Ca rell and Brian Baumgartner about the series’ impact on pop culture. According to her recollection, she began watching the show at the age of 12 (which was, um, back in 2013 ), and has seen it a whopping 14 times in its entirety. (Props to anyone who can withstand 14 watches of the Robert California season. That’s some real commitment.)

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

Advertisement

“Billie, who is your favorite character on The Office?” Baumgartner poses at one point. “Just say Dwight and get it over with,” adds Ca r ell before Eilish confides to hold a special place in her heart for Michael Scott.



“That’s fair, that’s fair. He only did seven seasons, but that’s fine. That’s fine,” answers Baumgartner, who stuck around until the bitter end .

Advertisement

If it makes you feel better, Brian, we’ve always loved Cookie Monster Kevin.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com