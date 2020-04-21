Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Lionsgate getting the band back together for Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmThe Hunger GamesSuzanne CollinsPrequelFrancis Lawrence
Illustration for article titled Lionsgate getting the band back together for iHunger Games/i prequel, iThe Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes/i
Photo: Lionsgate

With a little less than a month until the release of The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, a Hunger Games prequel novel from Suzanne Collins, Lionsgate is here with some news about its inevitable adaptation, which is being shepherded by many of the creators of the original film franchise.

That includes Francis Lawrence, who directed Catching Fire and both parts of Mockingjay, as well as Catching Fire (and Force Awakens) screenwriter Michael Arndt. Nina Jacobson, who has produced every film in the franchise, returns, while Collins herself will also serve as an executive producer.

As we previously reported, the prequel centers around an 18-year old Coriolanus Snow, who grows up to become the fascist leader of Panem played by Donald Sutherland in the films. Per a press release, the “handsome and charming” Snow “is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.” Will they fall for each other? Will he despair when she dies in the Hunger Games? Will his broken heart turn him to fascism like some 4chan incel?

“Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book,” said Collins in a statement. “From the beginning, they have treated the source material with great respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and assembling an incredible team both in front of and behind the camera. It’s such a pleasure to be reuniting with Nina, Francis, and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen, and having them share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem. I look forward to collaborating with them and all at Lionsgate as we bring The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to theaters worldwide.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives on May 19. Who knows when the film will come out, let alone head into production.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

