Tomorrow is July 3, a day that many people—not just patriots with a poor sense of calendar use —have been waiting for for some time. That’s because said auspicious occasion marks the Disney+ debut of the official filmed theatrical version of Hamilton, a musical that, for so many unable to see it live, has had to live for years i n glimpses of stage productions and endless rotations of a best-selling soundtrack album. But worry not, “Wait For It- obsessed theater nerds: You’re not going to have to get through this emotional experience alone. (We, personally, are setting aside a full box of tissues for when we’ve gotta get through “Quiet Uptown.”) The production’s star and author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has announced that he’s putting together a watch party for fans of the show, which will run tomorrow evening, starting at 6 p.m. Central.

Per Rolling Stone, Miranda won’t be partying solo, either: He’ll be accompanied by a pretty hefty swathe of the show’s original cast (all of whom are on-stage in this version of the rap musical, which was filmed back in 2016). Leslie Odom Jr. , Anthony Ramos , Renee Elise Goldsberry , and Christopher Jackson will all be on hand to offer up commentary —plus Miranda’s Hamilton alternate, Javier Muńoz, music director Alex Lacamoire, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons. That’s a pretty full house, but hey: If you’re going to finally make up for all those failed lottery attempts and actually get to see this damn thing on stage, you might as well roll with a full crew when you do, right?