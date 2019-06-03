Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

The theater kids at George Washington High School in New York City got a special surprise during their performance of In The Heights Friday night as Broadway darling and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined them on stage for the curtain call. According to a Twitter post from director Jon M. Chu, he and Miranda had just wrapped their final rehearsal for the forthcoming film adaptation of the musical and stopped by the school—which is located in the titular Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City—as a special treat for themselves and the kids.



For those of you only familiar with Miranda’s work on the massively successful hip-hop musical Hamilton, In The Heights is his previous production and it’s what established him in the national theater scene. Despite his superstar status, Miranda humbly bowed down before the George Washington High students as their parents went batshit in the audience. “I only cried 10 times,” Miranda wrote of the performance in his own tweet. “These kids are so good. Our future is so bright.”

