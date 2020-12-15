Lily James (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images), Sebastian Stan (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is moving on to another big story of celebrity drama, with Deadline saying he’s going to direct a new eight-episode limited series for Hulu about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, their high-speed romance, and the guy who stole and leaked their sex tape. Lily James and Sebastian Stan are apparently “on board” to star as Anderson and Lee, making this a reunion for Stan and Gillespie after he played Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. Also on board: Seth Rogen, who will reportedly be playing the guy who stole the tape that Anderson and Lee filmed on their honeymoon in 1995, setting off a legal dispute between the couple and the video distribution company that tried releasing it to the public.

Deadline says the movie isn’t just about the sex tape, though, as it will also cover the 96 hours that happened between when Anderson and Lee first met and when they got married. So, taken from that perspective, it might be more of a weird relationship drama about the hardships that a pair of newlyweds face than a big celebrity scandal thing. Either way, Deadline adds that the real Anderson and Lee are not involved in this project, but they are “aware” of it. Luckily, this is a rare movie about a real-life musical artist that shouldn’t really require any licensed music, so not having Tommy Lee’s approval might not be a big deal.

