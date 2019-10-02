Lilly Singh's vision of a female Joker is relatable

As the Joker discourse rages on, Lilly Singh’s here to fuel the fire. On A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the comedian aired a bit that begins with clips of Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Cesar Romero’s iterations of the Batman villain before warning us of the terror still to come: a lady Joker.
Singh enters donning the sloppy lip color of the iconic DC character and, well, does her job. However, simple acts such as asking for the latest reports or sharing her career history prompt drastic reactions from her male employees. “She’s insane, she’s a monster,” they gasp. The perfect punchline arrives at the end, with Singh realizing her lipstick’s been smudged this entire time and not a single soul told her (actually very rude.)
It’s a witty way to illustrate the subtle (and not-so-subtle) forms of sexism in the workplace. Or as the narrator says at the end of the video, “it’s feminist or whatever.”