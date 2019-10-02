Lilly Singh's vision of a female Joker is relatable

Screenshot : A Little Late With Lilly Singh ( YouTube

As the Joker discourse rages on, Lilly Singh’s here to fuel the fire. On A Little Late with Lilly Singh, t he comedian aired a bit that begins with clips of Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Cesar Romero’s iterations of the Batman villain before warning us of the terror still to come: a lady Joker.

Singh enters donning the sloppy lip color of the iconic DC character and, well, does her job . However, simple acts such as asking for the latest reports or sharing her career history prompt drastic reactions from her male employees. “She’s insane, she’s a monster,” they gasp. The perfect punchline arrives at the end, with Singh realizing her lipstick’s been smudged this entire time and not a single soul told her (actually very rude.)

Advertisement

It’s a witty way to illustrate the subtle (and not-so-subtle) forms of sexism in the workplace. Or as the narrator says at the end of the video, “it’s feminist or whatever.”