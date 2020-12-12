Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Lil Wayne has now pleade d guilty to one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, per Rolling Stone. The rapper was arrested on the weapons charge last month, after an incident in December 2019, during which federal authorities investigated his private jet and allegedly found a gold-plated pistol, a variety of drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. At the time, Lil Wayne and his entourage were allowed to leave, possibly because the officers involved were feeling nostalgic for their own dad s, after finding out that the golden gun was, apparently, “a Father’s Day gift.”

The rapper’s attorney had previously made some noises about fighting the charges—possibly by (per The Miami Herald) claiming that the search that found the gun was illegal. Now, though, Lil Wayne has accepted and admitted to the offense, stating to a judge “Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge.” The rapper—born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—could face up to 10 years in prison on the charge, although watchers on the case are speculating heavily that whatever plea deal he brokered will go very light on jail time, if it even turns out to be the route that the justice system goes at all.

Carter is set for a sentencing hearing on January 28, 2021. He’s currently out on bail.