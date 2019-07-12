Screenshot: Rick Kern (Getty Images)

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne no doubt veer towards the pop end of their respective genres, but that doesn’t necessarily make them natural bedfellows. Fans of both acts wrinkled their brows at the recent announcement that they’d be embarking on a massive 38-date tour this summer, and it turns out the skepticism may have been warranted. Per XXL, Weezy bailed on Thursday’s set in Bristow, Virginia, taking a moment to apologize to the crowd and hint that he very well may be abandoning the tour, which is slated to run through mid-September.

“I just want the people to know, if you’re wondering, please forgive me, but I am so-not used to performing to a crowd...and there’s not too many...that’s not my swag,” he said. “I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go.” See video below along with some tweets from those in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official statement is forthcoming, but things don’t look good. Remember when metal act Cold opened for Weezer back in 2001? No? Just us? Well, that didn’t work out, either. Anyways, at least Bristow fans got to hear “Mutt” that night.