Less than a month after Lil Wayne appeared in a photo with our loser president, the rapper has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by the U.S. District Attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

According to Variety, Weezy — née Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted . In 2007, Wayne pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon , going on to serve eight months of a one-year prison sentence.

The Miami Herald reports that the new charge stems from an incident in December of last year , when authorities discovered a gold-plated pistol, ammunition, marijuana , heroin, painkillers, prescription cough syrup, and tens of thousands dollars in cash in Wayne’s possession on a private jet. Wayne allegedly told investigators that the gun was a Father’s Day gift; i t’s unclear if the drugs and cash were also gifted in appreciation of his fatherhood.

Wayne’s defense attorney, Howard Srebnick, has plans to challenge the charge, saying “there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

Wayne is slated to appear in federal court in Miami on December 11. We imagine panicked calls are already being made to the Trump administration.