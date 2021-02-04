Photo : Prince Williams ( Getty Images )

Lil Uzi Vert, once and future rapper, has a diamond that’s apparently worth $24 million stuck in his forehead. (We won’t make the requisite “Diamonds All On My Forehead” joke, but mention it here for the sake of thoroughness.) Understandably, as soon as he showed off this trailblazing combination of body art and personal banking through a video of him in the studio, diamond indeed sticking out of his head, the internet responded with a lot of questions and comments.



The first and most pressing is, of course: Is that actually a fucking diamond implanted in dude’s forehead? While we can’t say for sure until we see a report from the surgeon/jewe ler who performed the mad surgery that put it there, Uzi tweeted recently that he was buying a pink diamond and that it was probably going to go somewhere in his head.



He’s also shown it off in ways like an Instagram clip titled, “Beauty is pain.” This is clearly the caption of a man who has experienced the agony and ecstasy of having a diamond implanted in his forehead.



The internet, looking upon Uzi’s twinkling noggin, has made comparisons to all sorts of pop culture figures. There are obviously a bunch of them putting him next to Marvel’s Vision—and the now-nightmarishly recontextualized scene where the superhero’s forehead crystal gets yanked out.



And there are comparisons with other cartoons, which Uzi has pointed out himself through an Instagram avatar filled with shiny-forehead’ed anime characters.



Really, none of this mockery matters. If Uzi wants to cosplay a fancy Venom Snake (another notable diamond aficionado), then good for him. Or, we mean, good for him until the thing starts oozing blood and he writes and deletes tweets about possibly dying from having it stuck to his flesh. In that case, maybe he ought to look into other forms of self-improvement than what seemed like a good idea earlier this week.



[via Consequence Of Sound]



