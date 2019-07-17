In an interesting turn of events this summer, Area 51 has become a topic of conversation, what with an intended raid to free the alien lifeforms that are held captive there is being planned for September. And who better to jump on the topic than summer meme king, Lil Nas X? The country-rapper dropped a yet another remix of “Old Town Road” last week, and today dropped a video laying out what an Area 51 heist might look like.

It includes a bird with Thanos’ head, a cool-ass Billy Ray Cyrus, and joint-smoking aliens. Keanu Reeves, meanwhile, is straight up Naruto-running to the strains of remix guests Yodeling Walmart Kid Mason Ramsey and Young Thug, who’s riding a literal viper. Goals.

