Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has been the Billboard Hot 100's number one song for 16 straight weeks, tied for the most all time with “One Sweet Day” and “Despacito,” a record it will no doubt break. In that time, the viral hit has gotten an official music video, a baffling unofficial parody version, a version with horse sounds, a screamo cover, and of course, remixes. So many remixes. Today, as all parched cowboys must, Lil Nas X has taken a trip back to the well with yet another remix.



This remix sees Lil Nas X joining forces with RM (née Rap Monster), the resident rapper of singing, dancing boy conglomerate BTS. The new version is called “Seoul Town Road” and is the absolute definition of mailing it in. This version is musically the exact same as the original, pre-Billy Ray Cyrus edition of “Old Town Road,” and clocks in under two minutes. RM gives his version of the chorus, and then shows up near the end to deliver a verse that is 14 seconds long. Here are, via Genius, the lyrics to RM’s contribution in its entirety:

I got the homis in my bag (Yeah)

Have you heard of that? (Yeah)

Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est

Ridin’ to the farm (Huh)

Grabbin’ all the corn (Huh)

We gon’ get yo’ money with my homi in your backyard

On Twitter, Lil Nas X claimed that this will be the last “Old Town Road” remix. That is, surely, a lie.



If you find all of this frustrating, perhaps you can take solace in the fact that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are getting goddamn paid off this thing.

