Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly follow-up gets a premiere date, harrowing new trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:R. Kelly
Save
Screenshot: CBS

Surviving R. Kelly, the Lifetime docuseries that served to crystallize the decades of allegations, lawsuits, investigations, and reporting regarding R. Kelly’s long history of sexual misconduct with minors, is getting a sequel. Lifetime’s Part II: The Reckoning will air over three consecutive nights beginning on January 2.

Kelly is currently in a Chicago correctional center after being hit with numerous charges that include sex trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, among others. The sequel will navigate the onslaught of these charges in the wake of the original docuseries, and will include interviews with survivors of Kelly’s abuse. “I was a part of the suicide pact,” one says in the below trailer. “If he was to go to jail, I was supposed to kill myself.”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Share This Story

Related Stories

R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

R. Kelly is not the only villain at the heart of Jim DeRogatis’ new book, Soulless

R. Kelly says he's only guilty of having too big of a heart

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts