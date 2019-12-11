Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly follow-up gets a premiere date, harrowing new trailer

Screenshot : CBS

Surviving R. Kelly, the Lifetime docuseries that served to crystallize the decades of allegations, lawsuits, investigations , and reporting regarding R. Kelly’s long history of sexual misconduct with minors, is getting a sequel. Lifetime’s Part II: The Reckoning will air over three consecutive n ights beginning on January 2.

Kelly is currently in a Chicago correctional center after being hit with numerous charges that include sex trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, among others. The sequel will navigate the onslaught of these charges in the wake of the original docuseries, and will include interviews with survivors of Kelly’s abuse. “I was a part of the suicide pact,” one says in the below trailer . “ If he was to go to jail, I was supposed to kill myself.”

Watch the trailer below.