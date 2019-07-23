Photo: Paul Marotta (Getty Images)

The college admissions scandal was born to be a made-for-TV movie, what with it involving rich and famous people misbehaving, but it has somehow taken until now for Lifetime—the preeminent destination for made-for-TV-movies—to get around to making a ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie about it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime just announced a college admissions scandal movie today, and it’s planning to premiere it in the fall.

We don’t have any casting information, but THR says that the movie will be about “two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” so it seems safe to assume that those two wealthy mothers are meant to represent (or maybe literally be) Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. We already made jokes about who should play Huffman and Loughlin in Annapurna’s unrelated TV series about the scandal back when we wrote about that, with the obvious choice for Loughlin being Stephanie Bennett from The Unauthorized Full House Story, but it’s worth reiterating: Stephanie Bennett from The Unauthorized Full House Story should definitely play Lori Loughlin in one of these things.

Advertisement

Oh, also, Lifetime’s movie is just called College Admissions Scandal, which was a boring name for a scandal and is a worse name for a movie.

